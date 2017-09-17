Cameraman accidentally knocks over NFL cheerleader after running right into her

KANSAS CITY, Missouri – A cameraman accidentally knocked over a cheerleader while running across the field during Sunday’s Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs game.

A user on Twitter posted a brief video of the incident, which has been retweeted more than 2,000 times.

The video shows a camera operator running across the three-yard line and right into a Chiefs cheerleader during a dance routine.

The cameraman continued for a few yards before turning back to check on the cheerleader’s condition, according to USA Today. The cheerleader was not hurt and continued dancing.

The Chiefs, now 2-0, went on to win the game in a 27-20 victory.