1 dead, 3 injured after crash on Hwy. 109 in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. – One person is dead and three others were injured after a wreck on Hwy. 109 in Thomasville on Sunday afternoon.

Information about the victims’ names, the cause of the crash and the extent of their injuries has not been released.

One of the three injured victims was airlifted to the hospital. The other two were taken by ambulance.

The crash was reported at about 3 p.m. and involved three passenger cars, according to authorities.

The road is closed on Hwy. 109 in both directions near Ben Lee Road and is not expected to reopen until about 5:45 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation provided the following information about a detour:

Motorists heading north on NC-109 are advised to turn right onto the US-64 West ramp headed towards Lexington. Continue West on US-64, then make a right turn to merge onto I-85 North. Follow I-85 North for approximately 6 miles, then take Exit 103 to re-access NC-109 North. br / br / Motorists heading south on NC-109 are advised to turn right to merge onto I-85 South heading towards Charlotte. Continue on I-85 South for approximately 6 miles, then take Exit 96 and make a left turn onto US-64 East. Continue eaast on US-64, then make a right turn onto the NC-109 South ramp to re-access.