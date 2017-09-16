× Third suspect arrested in connection to High Point homicide on Paramount Street

HIGH POINT, N.C. – The third and final suspect wanted in connection to a homicide in High Point has been arrested.

Devonte M. Flowers was arrested Saturday morning on a first-degree murder charge after being found in Winston-Salem, according to a High Point police press release.

Flowers was arrested in connection to the death of 26-year-old Maurice Suggs, who was fatally shot in the 200 block of Paramount Street at about 5:15 p.m. Aug. 31.

In addition to Suggs’ death, two other people were injured in the shooting. Tremaine Durham, 31, was listed in critical condition as of Thursday evening. Al’tariq Cole, 31, of New Jersey, was also shot and is in stable condition.

Wayland M. Smith and Unique A. McQueen also face charges in the incident.

There is no word on a motive for the shootings. Anyone with any information is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at (336) 889-4000.