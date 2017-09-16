Shelly Island, which formed off the NC coast earlier this year, is no longer an island

BUXTON, N.C. — Shelly Island, a large sandbar which recently formed off the North Carolina coast, is no longer an island, according to the Virginian-Pilot.

The island appeared almost overnight along the state’s Cape Hatteras National Seashore in late June. It became known as “Shelly Island” because it was apparently the perfect spot to collect seashells.

The island was nearly a mile long and about 450 yards wide and had a small dune on one end, according to the paper.

Shelly now connects at low tide to Cape Point, which belongs to Cape Hatteras National Seashore.

Many visitors had braved the waters to swim out to the island, making it a popular tourist destination.

Emergency officials had advised people to use kayaks or paddle boards after several swimmers had to be rescued.