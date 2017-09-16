Worker suffers minor injuries after falling from ride at Central Carolina Fair in Greensboro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – A man suffered minor injuries after falling from a fair ride in Greensboro on Friday night.

It happened as a worker was trying to stabilize a leaning ride at the Central Carolina Fair at the Greensboro Coliseum, according to Public Relations Manager Andrew Brown.

Nobody on the ride was hurt. An EMS unit was dispatched to the incident at about 9:45 p.m.

The injured worker was taken by Guilford County emergency workers to a local hospital.

Brown said the ride has been temporarily shut down and will be reinspected by the state before reopening. The cause of the initial trouble is under investigation.

Michael’s Amusement out of Fayetteville is the company that operates the ride.