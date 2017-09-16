Coast Guard rescues man after boat capsizes near Camp Lejeune

WILMINGTON, N.C. — The Coast Guard rescued a man after his boat capsized near Marine Corps Base Camp Lejeune on Saturday.

A person on the beach saw the boat capsize and called watch-standers at Coast Guard Sector North Carolina in Wilmington at about 11:55 a.m., the Coast Guard said in a press release.

The caller reported that a 23-foot boat with two people aboard capsized in the vicinity of Browns Inlet.

Sector North Carolina watch-standers issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a 45-foot response boat from Station Emerald Isle.

Once on scene, the boat crew picked up the man who was sitting on top the overturned boat’s hull. The other man had swum to shore.