Winston-Salem police arrest man suspected of robbing two hotels at gunpoint

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- A 27-year-old man has been arrested in connection with armed robberies at two Winston-Salem hotels.

The first robbery happened at the Days Inn on Germanton Road around 9:45 p.m. Sunday. Surveillance video shows a man, covering his face with a cloth while ordering the clerk at gunpoint. The clerk turns over cash before the man leaves in an encounter which lasted less than a minute.

The second robbery happened at about 11:45 p.m. Wednesday at the Winston-Salem Hotel and Spa on University Parkway. The suspect, dressed in the same clothing, once again with a cloth covering his face, held a female employee at gunpoint while ordering her out of the office and to the front desk.

Once again, the robbery took less than a minute to complete.

A third video shows the suspect without a cloth over his face, walking out of a convenience store.

Following an anonymous tip, Winston-Salem police arrested Jemmond Tremmal Washington and charged him with two counts of armed robbery.

He is currently being held at the Forsyth County Detention Center on a $200,000 secured bond.