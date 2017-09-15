Triad teen asks other students to get involved in STEM

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JAMESTOWN, N.C. -- "No one is a failure who keeps trying."

Amelia Irvin knows that very well.

The honor student at Ragsdale High School is focused on her academics and is encouraging young women to get involved in STEM.

She volunteers with the girl's robotics team and is taking flight.

"It started with an argument -- my mother said, 'Amelia, you have to do something' and I didn't want to do a summer camp type of thing, so I said the first thing that comes to do television, I'm going it."

That's when she saw a commercial for a flight camp.

She plans to get her pilot's license when she turns 16 in March. Then she wants to take her first solo flight.

