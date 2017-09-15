Suspect still wanted nearly 1 year after 2 students killed at house party near North Carolina A&T campus

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Jennifer Barber thinks about her niece Alisia every day.

“Every time I see a college student or I'm on a college campus, I'm thinking like 'my niece is supposed to be here,'” Barber said.

It's been nearly one year and Barber still remembers the phone call that changed her life.

"I would have never dreamed that this would happen,” she said. “I will never forget the day my sister called at four o'clock in the morning and I felt helpless."

On October 2nd, 2016, police say 19-year-old Alisia Dieudonne and 21-year-old Ahmad Campbell were shot and killed at a house party on Circle Drive near North Carolina A&T.

"She was here to go to school to get a degree, not to be flown home in a body bag," Barber said.

Barber says the only thing worse than losing her niece is knowing the killer is still out there.

“We want justice,” she said. “Those people or person who is responsible. It's time that somebody come forward and say something.”

But she and her family haven't lost hope.

They've put up flyers in and around campus, have held vigils, and even increased the reward money for anyone with information.

“We've done what we can do,” she said. “We just have to leave it up, using our faith to see that somebody comes forward.”

Along with fighting for justice, Barber wants to be an advocate for student safety.

Sending a strong message to students going to parties or getting ready for homecoming celebrations next month.

"If something looks suspicious to you or anybody gets into an argument or anything, if you get a feeling that you should leave, leave. Go with that feeling,” Barber said.

It’s a message she wishes she could have given to Alisia.

“I don't think that pain will ever go away,” she said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greensboro Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.