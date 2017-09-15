Some drivers in Greensboro frustrated by repaving project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Road work in Greensboro is giving some drivers headaches there.

Crews are in the middle of repaving parts of Elm Street, Pisgah Church Road and Lees Chapel Road. Its work that could take a few weeks to complete.

“So, when you’re driving up through and you’re driving 35-40 miles per hour [and] boom, you know,” said Frederick Hopkins.

Hopkins and his wife live near where repaving work is underway.

They both share the same frustration as Donald McNeal, who also lives nearby.

“If you’re not careful you`ll hit one of those bumps, one of those holes. I mean you can bust your tire, you can bust your ball joint, bust your shock and you won’t know it for a little later on and you`ll like what happened,” McNeal said.

Hopkins is already paying the price. He says his truck needs to be realigned because he hit one of the exposed manhole covers. The same ones scattered around Pisgah Church and Lees Chapel Roads.

“It`s a $100 I don`t have, but I’ve got to do what I got to do,” he said.

The City of Greensboro tells FOX8 that all road work will be done in about two to three weeks.

They tell us the nearby section of Elm Street was in pretty rough shape and that field operations go out and check roads for resurfacing before work begins.

While frustrating for some, it’s an area they can’t avoid.

“I’m just trying to get home you know or I’m trying to get somewhere,” Hopkins said.

The city told us if your car gets damaged from road work that the contractor is liable.

It also says to work with an adjustor to get your car fixed.

