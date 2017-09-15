Robbery suspect accused of assaulting Burlington police officer

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man suspected in multiple Burlington robberies faces additional charges after he allegedly became violent and assaulted an officer during processing, according to a press release.

At about 8:45 p.m. Thursday, officers went to Raygo Mart, located at 2007 Edgewood Avenue, in reference to an armed robbery. Upon arrival, police learned that a 17-year-old was robbed at gunpoint by two men.

No injuries were reported.

About 30 minutes later, Burlington police went to the Wendy’s restaurant at 226 South Graham-Hopedale Road in reference to another armed robbery. Arriving officers met with a 61-year-old victim who said two men approached him in the parking lot and brandished a gun.

The suspects stole his moped and money, eventually leaving the scene in an SUV.

A witness of the Wendy’s robbery contacted law enforcement and followed the suspects to 943 Graham Street, the release says. Officers responded to the address and found Vincent Ventra standing near an SUV in the driveway.

Following an investigation, Ventra was identified as a suspect and arrested.

During processing at the Burlington Police Department, he became violent and assaulted a Burlington police officer, which resulted in minor injuries.

Ventra has been charged with the following:

Attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon

Two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault by pointing a gun

Two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Possession of stolen property

Possession of marijuana drug paraphernalia

Assault on a law enforcement officer with injury

Resist a public officer

Malicious conduct by a prisoner

Burlington police are still searching for at least one additional suspect involved in the robberies.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.