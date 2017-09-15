× NC woman accused of driving bus while intoxicated with kids on board

WAYNESVILLE, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is accused of driving a bus while intoxicated with children onboard.

Angell Kirkpatrick Benson, 46, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after she blew a 0.19 on her breathalyzer test, more than twice the legal limit of 0.08, WLOS reports.

Benson was driving on the Smoky Mountain Expressway about 3:30 p.m. when she crossed the center line twice and later almost ran off the road on Highway 19/23 in Waynesville before pulling over for the pursuing officer.

The police report said Benson performed poorly on tests like the “horizontal gaze” and “one leg stand.”

Two children were taken off the bus. And Benson’s license was revoked.

Benson was charged with driving while impaired and failure to maintain lane control.

She was released from custody on a written promise to appear in district court.