Mount Airy hospice shop vandalized, grand opening delayed

MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — The grand opening of a hospice re-sale store in Mount Airy has been delayed after someone broke in and vandalized the store Thursday night.

“We are still trying to determine the stolen items, but damage to our store and displays is extensive”, said Sheila Jones, director of marketing for Mountain Valley Hospice & Palliative Care. “It’s so sad that someone chose to vandalize a store whose sales go to support a mission of care for terminally ill patients.”

The grand opening was scheduled for Friday but it will now happen at a later date.

Anyone with information about the break-in should contact Mount Airy police at (336) 786-3535.