Mom allegedly stabs boyfriend after finding him naked on top of 12-year-old daughter

CLEVELAND — An Ohio woman is accused of repeatedly stabbing her boyfriend after finding him on top of her 12-year-old daughter.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning when the woman allegedly found the 31-year-old man naked on top of the girl, Cleveland.com reports. She grabbed a nearby pocket knife and stabbed him five times in the chest and once in the back of his head.

They fought over the knife and eventually ended up outside where she screamed that “her boyfriend tried touching her daughter and she stabbed him.”

The girl told police that the man took both of their pants off and sexually assaulted her. She said the man told her, “This is what it is like in the real world when you have a boyfriend.”

The woman and her daughter suffered cuts on their hands during the struggle.

No one has been charged but police are investigating it as a potential rape case.