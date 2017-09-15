‘MasterChef’ looking for contestants in North Carolina, holding open casting call Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

"MasterChef" is looking for contestants in North Carolina.

The show will hold an open casting call on Saturday in the Raleigh area -- at The Chef's Academy, located at 2001 Carrington Mill Blvd., Morrisville.

If you are planning to attend an open casting call, you are encouraged to follow these instructions:

1. Pre-register your profile and pick your open call location in advance -- pre-register here.

2. Download the application form here and bring it with you to an open call.

3. Bring your food/ingredients to be finished and plated once you enter the audition room. Note: There will not be a kitchen to cook or warm up your dish so come prepared. Also, dishes, utensils, etc. will not be supplied so you must bring your own.

If you have trouble pre-registering, you can still attend an open casting call -- just bring your signature dish!

For more information, click here.