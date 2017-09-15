× Man shot in stomach in High Point, drives to shopping center to call for help

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who was shot in the stomach drove to a shopping center in High Point before calling 911.

It’s unclear where the man was initially shot, but he drove to College Village Shopping Center at 1153 E. Lexington Avenue before calling for help, police say.

Additional details are currently unknown.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at (336) 883-3224.