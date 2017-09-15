× Man, 88, accused of using hammer to attack wife in nursing home

CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. – An 88-year-old man is accused of using a hammer to attack his wife while she was a patient at a nursing home.

WKBW reported that Martin Turkiewicz faces charges of assault and attempted murder in connection to the incident at Cheektowaga nursing home Saturday evening.

Turkiewicz’s attorney described his client’s actions as “a clumsy act of desperation and compassion.”

The 86-year-old victim’s daughter said in court on Wednesday that her mother has dementia and would not eat or participate in physical therapy.

Turkiewicz’s bail was set at $10,000 cash or $50,000 bond. He has been prohibited from having contact with his wife.