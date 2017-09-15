Luke Kuechly announces twin boys for pair of Panthers fans

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Is there anything Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly doesn’t do well?

He’s a quarterback’s worst nightmare on the field and is known for his involvement in the Charlotte community off the field.

But Kuechly showed his versatility Wednesday afternoon when he was asked to do a gender reveal — and he happily agreed to the announcement.

The couple drove from Boone after finding out the expected gender. Luckily for them, Kuechly was available and willing to help.

“He walked up, signed a couple of things for other people,” Britt Johnson told ESPN. “He looked at us and I said, ‘We’re not here for an autograph. We were wondering if you’d do our gender reveal?’ I said we’re having twin boys and you’re the first to know besides us.”

Britt posted a video of the announcement on Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

After our gender reveal ultrasound in Charlotte today, we went to Panther's practice. Luke's got something he wants to tell you…. pic.twitter.com/B0HNcNJK2d — Britt Johnson (@BaseballBritt) September 13, 2017

No names have been chosen, but Britt says people are telling them to name one boy Luke and the other Kuechly.