Lexington needs to raise $30k for new Christmas lights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- Rebekah McGee never backs down from challenge, especially around the holidays.

As the executive director for the Uptown Lexington, she's now tasked with raising $30,000 in just 30 days.

"It was no choice in my mind that we had to do something," McGee said.

The money will go towards new LED light-bulbs for the town's Christmas lighting display.

She said the current florescent light bulbs aren't good anymore.

"They're starting to flicker and blink and bust very easily," McGee said.

She wants to use LED bulbs like the ones they have on the wreaths and Christmas tree displays.

McGee explained it's cost efficient to buy brand new LED bulbs instead of constant repairs on the old ones.

"Because we are using so much power, they've come to the point where we can't replace a lot of the strands because they are 20, 15 years old," McGee said.

The goal is to find people who are willing to help.

"We actually have 36 trees to sponsor and we've been successful in two days getting 22 of them sponsored," McGee said.

Tom Tussey is one of them.

"The first thing I thought was, 'That's important, we need to do that,'" Tussey said.

He's the co-owner of The Backyard Retreat located on Main Street.

He's now a sponsor of a tree which cost $850.

An amount worth spending for Tussey.

"Far and beyond to make sure it looks great," Tussey said. "The lights in the tree are really cool looking at Christmastime and the new lights will be even better".

McGee said come Nov. 19, it's her mission to have brand new lights for their annual Christmas open house.

"I put my heart and soul into the job I do and what I do for the Christmas season," McGee said.