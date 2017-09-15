× Lexington man charged with child abuse after found under the influence with child in vehicle

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. – A Davidson County man was arrested after deputies said he was under the influence of an unknown substance while having his child in his vehicle without child restraints.

Antonio Lajuane McDowell, 30, of Lexington, faces one count of misdemeanor child abuse and two orders for arrest out of Davidson County for possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and simple possession of schedule two.

The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Snider Kines Road in Linwood on Friday in reference to a possible overdose, deputies said in a press release.

Authorities said the suspect was under the influence of an unknown substance while having his child in his vehicle without child restraints.

McDowell was jailed in Davidson County under a $4,500 secured bond and has court planned for next month.