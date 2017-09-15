Journalist killed by crocodile while washing hands in lagoon

ARUGAM BAY BEACH, Sri Lanka — A 25-year-old British journalist was killed by a crocodile while washing his hands at a lagoon in Sri Lanka.

Paul McClean, a journalist with the Financial Times, was with his friends near a popular surf spot when he apparently wandered away to use the bathroom, The Telegraph reports. When he went to wash his hands in the water, a crocodile attacked him.

The victim was seen “waving his hands in the air” before being dragged under the water.

“A local fisherman witnessed a man being dragged into a river, set back from the beach, by a crocodile,” said Fawas Lafeer, the owner of a local surf shop. “The fisherman was on the opposite side of the river and downstream of the incident location.”

According to The Guardian, McClean’s body was discovered in the mud of a lagoon near the village of Panama.

A police official said there were “six or seven wounds to his right leg.”

James Lamont, the managing editor of the Financial Times, described McClean as being “talented, energetic and dedicated.”