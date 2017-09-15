Hurricane Irma blamed for man’s death in North Carolina

EDNEYVILLE, N.C. — Hurricane Irma is blamed for one death in North Carolina after a Henderson County man died from carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator to power his home during the storm.

WRAL reported that the incident took place on Tuesday and involved a man from Edneyville. His identity has not been released.

“Kristin and I are saddened by this news and send our deepest sympathies to the victim’s family and friends,” Governor Roy Cooper said in a statement.

The governor encouraged any North Carolinians using generators to be sure to follow all safety guidelines.

Irma caused catastrophic damage as a Category 5 hurricane and has been blamed for more than 40 deaths in the Caribbean and at least 39 in the United States.