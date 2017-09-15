‘Hot cop’ accused of writing anti-Semitic Facebook posts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- One of Florida's "hot cops" is facing backlash for allegedly making anti-Semitic Facebook posts.

On Sept. 10, the Gainesville Police Department posted a photo of officers Michael Hamill, John Nordman and Dan Rengering getting ready to work during Hurricane Irma.

The post quickly went viral, gaining more than 530,000 likes and 281,000 shares, and attracting comments from women worldwide.

"The hunkapotumus is a rare, elusive, and mythical creature," Jaime Lee Daniels wrote in the comments. "Here we are lucky to see 3 huddled in the wake of Hurricane Irma. I'm a well trained hunkapotumus handler. Send them my way and they will be well taken care of."

Kelly Susan added, "Heading to FL. Need assistance ... of some kind ... I'll think of something."

Now, Officer Michael Hamill is under investigation by the department after two screenshots show him allegedly making anti-Semitic statements on his personal Facebook page, The Gainesville Sun reports.

Michael Gordon Hamill - The so called "Hot Cop" from Gainesville. PLEASE PASS ON THIS GUY'S FB POSTS. DISGUSTING. #JewHaters pic.twitter.com/FDePKBcF52 — Donja Bunnell (@Rosie1618) September 15, 2017

One post from 2013 read, “What’s the difference between boy scouts and jews?” Anybody know? Well it is because “Boy scouts come back from their camps.”

Another post from 2011 reads, "Stupid people annoy me. put them in an oven and deal with them the hitler way. haha."

According to WGFL, the Gainesville Police Department released a statement on the issue Thursday morning:

Several citizens have brought information to our attention regarding a complaint against Officer Hamill. GPD is reviewing the allegation and will do so in accordance to Florida law and department policy. Under Florida Law, complaint information is confidential until an investigation is concluded, and we will not be offering any further statement until that time. The Gainesville Police Department prides itself with our philosophy and mission of compassion, inclusion, and respect and will fully review the matter.