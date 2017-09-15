Homeowner kills burglar trying to break into sleeping kids’ room

SEATAC, Wash. — A homeowner shot and killed a burglar who was trying to break into a room where two of his children were sleeping, KOMO-TV reports.

The shooting happened Thursday morning in SeaTac, which is about halfway between Seattle and Tacoma, Washington.

The 35-year-old homeowner said he heard a knock at his door late Thursday morning and moments later heard another noise coming from a back bedroom where two of his young children were sleeping.

The homeowner saw two men trying to break in through a window. He grabbed a gun and fired several shots, killing one of them. The other man ran from the scene and has not been apprehended.

Deputies said they don’t believe the house was targeted for any other reason other than burglary.

It will be up to the prosecutor’s office if the homeowner will face any charges in the shooting.