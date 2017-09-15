Harry Dean Stanton, legendary character actor, dies at 91

LOS ANGELES – Actor Harry Dean Stanton died in Los Angeles Friday at age 91.

His death was reported by entertainment media, citing his agent. Stanton died of natural causes at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the agent told The Hollywood Reporter.

Stanton appeared in many films and television shows over a career that lasted half a century. He is known for “Paris, Texas,” “Repo Man,” “Alien,” and “Cool Hand Luke,” among other movies.

In his last film “Lucky,” which is slated for release later this month, Stanton played a 90-year-old atheist in a small desert town inhabited by quirky characters.

The film’s promotional account tweeted about the death of the film’s star.

“We lost a legend today with the passing of Harry Dean Stanton,” the tweet said. “Our hearts go out to all who knew him, all who loved him, and his fans the world over. He will be missed, but his work will live on as long as people watch films.”

Along with his acting career, Stanton was a talented musician who sang and played guitar in the Harry Dean Stanton Band.

Stanton, a Kentucky native born in 1926, also served in the Navy during World War II.