Greensboro police investigating string of robberies; person of interest identified

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police have identified a person of interested wanted for questioning in connection with a string of convenience store robberies in eastern Greensboro this week.

Police believe the woman you see pictured here has information about a suspect that robbed three businesses in three days.

Surveillance video from Franklin Market on Franklin Boulevard, John's Curb Shop on East Market Street and the Grab 'N' Go on East Bessemer Avenue all have a few things in common. In each case, a suspect comes in carrying a gun. He's carrying a black backpack and is wearing a hoodie and white tennis shoes.

Police and business owners are hoping someone will recognize the man and help put an end to his crime spree.

The owners of Franklin Market shared their surveillance video of the robbery exclusively with FOX8.

You see a man run inside wearing a black hoodie and bandana. He pulls out a gun, throw his backpack up on the counter and demands cash.

Another angle of the crime shows an employee cowering in the corner, as the suspect throws merchandise on top of her, before he dives through the counter window to fill his backpack with money.

"And then he was gone," said one employee, who did not want to be identified.

The whole thing lasted no more than 90 seconds, as the suspect swiped a few hundred dollars from each register.

"Nothing's the same afterwards," the employee said.

While no customers or employees were hurt, many of them are very shaken up.

The same scenario played out at John's Curb Market and the Grab 'N' Go this week.

"He put the gun up on the counter, threw the backpack, demanded money. Once he got it, he just ran out," the employee we talked to said.

Days later, it's business as usual at these stores, but there's still a sense of unease.

"It's just really hard, from that point on you're looking at everybody as if they were possibly the one who did it," one employee said.

Now some of those stores are making changes, like keeping less money in the register and keeping a closer eye on their surveillance monitors. They're hoping the videos from each business will be enough to help police to catch this man.

"It's surprising actually that the same person could continue to pull it off, but greed will always get you caught. I have the utmost trust he's going to get caught soon," the employee said.

Greensboro police say they're bumping up patrols in this part of Greensboro and will be staking out businesses who ask for extra security.

If you recognize the woman in the pictures or the man in the video, call Greensboro police.