Former NC substitute teacher accused of sex acts with student

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –A former North Carolina substitute teacher is accused of sex crimes involving a student, WLOS reports.

Lamont Barrett 31, was suspended from Rocky River High School in Charlotte two weeks ago and fired Thursday.

“It’s always disappointing because we always look up to our educators as being, like, the top of the crop,” parent Tracy Jackson said.

Mint Hill police charged the former substitute teacher Wednesday with seven counts of indecent liberties involving a student. There was one victim, according to police.

Barrett was hired in March of this year. He only worked at Rocky River High, district officials said.