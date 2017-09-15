Doughnuts and fried chicken? It’s coming to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Another doughnut shop is planned for Greensboro, but this one will also feature fried chicken.

The Greensboro News & Record reported that Scratch Hand Crafted Donuts and Fried Chicken is opening at 1220-A Battleground Ave.

It is opening in the space formerly occupied by Ideal Cabinets at Village at Irving Park in the Midtown section of Battleground Avenue.

Jimmy Chhay is opening the eatery which will serve specialty doughnuts and fried chicken with gourmet sauces. The business is expected to open in late October or early November.

“I wanted to bring something new to the area,” said Chhay. “I’ve seen the popularity of chicken and waffles and I wanted to do something along those lines.”

Read more: The Greensboro News & Record