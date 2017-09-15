‘Bigfoot Juice’: NC woman invents spray to attract Bigfoot

MARION, N.C. — A North Carolina woman claims to have created a spray that will attract Bigfoot.

Allie Webb created a spray called “Bigfoot Juice,” according to the Charlotte Observer. The spray, which sells for $7 a bottle, also doubles as a bug repellent.

It’s hard to prove whether the spray actually works, but according to Webb, it helped attract the legendary beast in the North Carolina mountains in early August.

On Aug. 5, a group called Bigfoot 911 said they saw the creature in a wooded area in McDowell County. Group leader John Bruner said a seven-person team was out scattering glow sticks when someone – or something – threw rocks back at them.

“I think that’s enough to say it can attract a Bigfoot,” Webb told the newspaper. “To attract a Bigfoot, you need a smell that is woodsy enough to keep from scaring him off. But slightly different enough to make him curious, and come to investigate.”

Allie credits her husband and Bigfoot 911 member, Corey Webb, for inspiring her to create the spray.

“Honestly, I don’t know if it’s a key to finding Bigfoot, but it’s definitely not going to hurt your chances,” Corey says of “Bigfoot Juice.”