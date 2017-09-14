Washington state high school student killed after he tried to stop gunman

SPOKANE COUNTY, Washington — One student was killed and three more injured during a shooting at a high school in Washington state Wednesday morning.

Freeman High School sophomore Sam Strahan has been identified as the student killed in the shooting, The Spokesman-Review reports.

“He was really funny, and he likes to make lots of jokes,” student Liam Marshall said of Strahan. “He just lost his father this past summer. I thought he was a lot wiser (after his father died). He didn’t do stuff like he used to do. But, he was still funny.”

The shooting happened around 10 a.m. Wednesday when a student, whom numerous students identified as Caleb Sharpe, opened fire at the school.

It is believed Strahan was shot and killed after he tried to approach the shooter and intervene when his gun jammed.

In the end, a school custodian was able to tackle Sharpe and “disable him,” witnesses say.

“That’s how he’ll be remembered. He gave everything to protect those who are in harm’s way,” Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich told The Washington Post.

Strahan died just weeks after his father was crushed beneath a motor home he was working on, according to The Spokesman-Review. The tragic accident happened on Father’s Day.

At Freeman elementary currently. I am a junior, evacuated from the high school. At least 4 shots. pic.twitter.com/RnGbbbahbK — Christina✌🏽️ (@TheChristinaXX) September 13, 2017

Worst day in my LE career. To respond to your own kids school for active shooter. Prayers for everyone involved. #FreemanHS — Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) September 14, 2017