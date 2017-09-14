Victims identified in Greensboro double homicide

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Two families are grieving this week, after a double homicide on what police call a normally quiet street in Greensboro.

"It's just not one of these locations we identify as a hot spot," Greensboro Police Capt. Nathaniel Davis said.

Investigators found Ricky Phalaxay, 32, and Kimberly Woods, 42, from Burlington, dead inside Phalaxay's Cedar Fork Drive home.

FOX8 reached out to Phalaxay's sister, who sent us this text, reading, "My brother had a great heart and he would help in any way he could. He was loved by many and we are all devastated and shocked."

He has a 2-year-old son, who his family says adored him.

We couldn't get in touch with Woods' family, but police tell us the two victims knew each other.

They also knew their killer.

"The preliminary information that we have is the two victims knew the person who committed this terrible crime and this terrible act," Davis said.

Police haven't named a suspect, but they are looking for a person of interest who they want to question, and they're still interviewing people as part of the investigation.

"Any witnesses or people in the area who knew about the case," David said.

The next piece of the puzzle -- to figure out what led up to the shooting. Police officers responded to that same home Monday night, to a domestic disturbance call.

"Right now that's part of our investigation. We are tracking down information trying to determine what the relation was to this incident," Davis said.

Police wouldn't tell us if Woods was at Phalaxay's house when that first call came in.

"Whatever they were involved in together, or whatever they had in common could very well have led to what happened the other night," Davis said.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video