GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Pancakes the size of hubcaps, old fashioned grits, blue plate specials, just a few of the popular menu items that have made Scrambled Southern Diner one of the hottest places for breakfast and lunch in the Piedmont Triad.

Scrambled is located at 2417 Spring Garden Street.

FOX8 Foodie stopped by to find why people are willing to wait over an hour on the weekends to get a table at Scrambled.