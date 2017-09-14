× Soldiers injured in explosion at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. — Several soldiers were injured in an explosion at Fort Bragg Thursday morning.

The explosion happened on a training field and at least 15 soldiers have been airlifted to Womack Army Medical Center, WRAL reports.

The soldiers are members of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

“There are injuries but we don’t know extent,” Special Ops Command Lt Col Rob Bockholt told Fox News.

It was also not clear what caused the explosion.