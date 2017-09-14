North Korea has launched projectile toward the east, according to South Korea

North Korea's regime has "succeeded in making a more developed nuke," according to state news agency KCNA. During a visit to the country's Nuclear Weapons Institute "he watched an H-bomb to be loaded into new ICBM," KCNA added.
The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Friday that, “North Korea fired an unidentified projectile this morning toward the east from the Sunan area in North Korea.”