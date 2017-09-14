North Carolina man charged with kidnapping, rape of runaway teen

GARNER, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of raping a runaway teen.

Robert Junior Forbes, 51, of Garner, is charged with rape of a child, indecent liberties with a child and kidnapping, according to the Wake County Sheriff’s Office.

The girl, who is under the age of 15, was reported missing in Johnston County by her family Sept. 3, WTVD reports.

Wake County Sheriff Donnie Harrison said while she was missing she got into a car with Forbes.

Harrison said the alleged crime was discovered when the teen was located by deputies from Johnston, Wake and Nash counties.

Forbes is being held under a $1 million bond.