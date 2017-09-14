Mother charged in daughter’s drug overdose death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GLENWOOD, Iowa -- An Iowa mom was arrested Monday for allegedly drugging her daughter "over a long period of time," which caused the girl's death from an overdose, according to KETV.

Misty Frazier, 34, is charged with child endangerment resulting in death and distributing a drug to a minor without a prescription.

It's been almost a year since 8-year-old Kathleen "K.T." Tafta died. According to a court affidavit, the little girl ended up in the emergency room Sept. 29, 2016, with a drug-related seizure.

Investigators say Frazier lied and told doctors her daughter had a prescription for amitriptyline, an antidepressant.

On Oct. 19, 2016, K.T. died from an overdose.

The medical examiner reports "to achieve the toxicity levels found in the girl's body, she received the drug regularly over a long period of time."

K.T.'s father is estranged from Frazier and her family. He says he's devastated over the loss of his daughter.

"Why did Misty have to go and do this and take a precious little girl who didn't do anything to anybody?" John Tafta Jr. said.

The court documents also revealed investigators never found any prescribed medication for K.T.

During an interview last December, Frazier broke down and admitted she had been giving her daughter the pills from an old medication.

Frazier is being held in the Mills County Jail.