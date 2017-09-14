Man walking dog shoots, kills teenager who tried to rob him

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. – A man walking his dog shot and killed a teenager who was trying to rob him, according to WSB.

It happened Wednesday night as the victim was walking his dog in Lithonia.

A teenager approached the victim and pulled out a gun. The victim then shot and killed the teenage suspect, according to police.

Police are still looking for another suspect. The incident is a case of self-defense, according to police.

DeKalb County Lt. Rob Bryant said, “the evidence is leaning towards no charges at this time.”