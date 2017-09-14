Man accused of robbing 2 Greensboro banks

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A 33-year-old man is accused of robbing two separate State Employees Credit Union branches in Greensboro within the past two weeks, according to a press release.

Employees at the branch on 2600 S. Holden Road reported they were robbed on Sept. 5 while employees from the bank on 1201 New Garden Road said they were robbed on Sept. 13.

In both cases, employees said a man approached a teller and passed a note demanding money while indicating he had a gun.

Following an investigation, Richard Eugene Brooks was arrested and charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He is currently being held at the Guilford County jail on a $100,000 bond.