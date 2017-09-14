Lexington man accused of raping 11-year-old girl

LEXINGTON, N.C. – A Lexington man is accused of raping an 11-year-old girl, according to the Lexington Dispatch, citing the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Michael Lee Johnson, 29, faces multiple charges including one count each of felony rape of a child, felony first-degree sex offense with a child and felony indecent liberties with a child.

The incident happened in July of last year, according to the paper. The victim was 11 at the time.

Deputies also recovered a marijuana plant and a smoking device from his home during the investigation. He has also been charged with felony manufacturing of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of marijuana equipment.

The suspect has been jailed under a $175,000 secured bond and has court planned for next month.