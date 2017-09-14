Lady Gaga hospitalized with ‘severe pain,’ cancels upcoming concert in Brazil

TOPSHOT - Singer Lady Gaga arrives on the red carpet during the 58th Annual Grammy Music Awards in Los Angeles February 15, 2016. AFP PHOTO/ Valerie MACON / AFP / VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized, prompting her to cancel an upcoming performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

Variety reported that the 31-year-old pop singer has been hospitalized and is in “severe pain.”

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio,” she wrote on Twitter. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”

Gaga has recently revealed that her chronic pain is due to fibromyalgia, a disorder with symptoms including widespread muscle pain and tenderness.