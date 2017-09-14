Lady Gaga hospitalized with ‘severe pain,’ cancels upcoming concert in Brazil

Lady Gaga has been hospitalized, prompting her to cancel an upcoming performance at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil.

Variety reported that the 31-year-old pop singer has been hospitalized and is in “severe pain.”

“Brazil, I’m devastated that I’m not well enough 2 come to Rock In Rio,” she wrote on Twitter. “I would do anything 4 u but I have to take care of my body right now. I ask for your grace and understanding, and promise that I will come back and perform for you soon.”

Gaga has recently revealed that her chronic pain is due to fibromyalgia, a disorder with symptoms including widespread muscle pain and tenderness.