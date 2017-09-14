Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart at Massachusetts hospital

Identical twin sisters give birth hours apart — and it's not that rare https://t.co/r0FpvPCeIg pic.twitter.com/p2uzxPtlZI — Yahoo Beauty (@YahooBeauty) September 14, 2017

CAPE COD, Mass. – Identical twin sisters have given birth hours apart in adjacent rooms in a Massachusetts hospital.

The New York Daily News reported that Rachel McGeoch and Beccy Pistone, 34, welcomed their babies 20 hours apart in August.

“We were always super close and went through life doing it together,” McGeoch told the paper.

McGeoch welcomed her first child, William Charles Bubenicek, at 10:40 p.m. that night. Pistone welcomed Andi Pistone shortly before 7 p.m. the next day.