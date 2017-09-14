Human fetus found at NC wastewater plant

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — An early term human fetus was found in the solid waste materials at a wastewater treatment plant in North Carolina, WSOC reports.

Officers say they saw the fetus in the Sugar Creek Wastewater Treatment Plant in Charlotte.

An employee found a possible fetus in the water filtration system. Detectives with the Homicide Unit were notified of the discovery and the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office was notified and responded to the scene to collect the fetus for further examination.

Investigators said the initial finding was that the death of the fetus has been ruled natural with no indication of foul play.