Guilford County Sheriff’s Office searching for man accused of larcenies throughout NC

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying and locating a man believed to be responsible for multiple larcenies throughout the state, according to a news release.

The suspect has been to several convenience stores and a pharmacy in Guilford and Forsyth counties over the past two weeks and walked out with beer and health and beauty products, the release said.

He also is a suspect in similar thefts in Rowan and Stanley counties as well as in the Fayetteville area over the past month. Most of the thefts have occurred near major interstates and highways.

The suspect is a white male, late 40s to early 50s, around 5 feet 6 inches tall and around 230 pounds. He walks with a distinguishable limp and was reported to have a scar underneath his right eye.

Detectives believe the subject is armed and dangerous and strongly discourage anyone from attempting to apprehend him on their own. Residents are asked to call 911 immediately if they spot him.

Anyone with information about this man is asked to call Greensboro-Guilford County Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.