Florida girl dies from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from generator used after Irma

LAKELAND, Fla. -- A 7-year-old Florida girl died from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning from a generator being used in her home after Hurricane Irma.

Shashunda Wilson called 911 Wednesday morning after she reportedly found her daughter, Terryn Wilson, dead in her bed, WFLA reports. Shashunda told arriving responders that a generator was running in the living room while she and her daughter slept in a nearby bedroom with a fan blowing fresh air from a window.

Wilson was taken to a local hospital for symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning.

After it was safe to enter the home, crews opened the windows to the home and found the 7-year-old dead in the bed.

"It's a tragedy when anyone dies, but when a child dies, it's a horrific tragedy," Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd told Fox 13. By all indications, this was a horrific, tragic accident because the basic rules weren't followed."

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

