Body of Florida grandmother missing since December found during Hurricane Irma

BOCA RATON, Fla. — A Florida grandmother who had been missing since December was found dead in her car Saturday as residents braced for Hurricane Irma, the Palm Beach Post reports.

The body of Loraine Feliciano-Pino, 47, was spotted in a car that was in a canal in Boca Raton. The car was uncovered when the county lowered the water levels in preparation for Hurricane Irma.

“I feel like years would have went by if it weren’t for something horrible like the hurricane to happen because we would never have found her,” sister Rosannie Feliciano told The Palm Beach Post.

Feliciano-Pino was last seen leaving her home on Dec. 19, 2016.

Feliciano said she did not understand why authorities did not search the canal earlier.