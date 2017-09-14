Babies born on back-to-back days in Burger King parking lot

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVILLE, N.J. -- First responders like Rich Yobs know that with a population of about 16,000, Denville doesn't always see a whole lot of excitement. But Friday night that all changed, WCBS reports.

Around 7:30 p.m., Yobs and his crew were called to the Burger King parking lot just off of Route 80.

An expectant mom was on her way to a nearby hospital to have her baby but the baby had other plans.

"Contractions came full force and next thing you know the water's breaking and baby's on its way," Yobs said.

Yobs and fellow firefighter Shannon Covert got there fast.

"Within a few minutes the baby was out. It came fast." Covert said.

But the drama didn't end there. The very next night yobs and his crew got a page to respond to the exact same Burger King.

"We look at our pagers and go, 'This is a joke, this can't be.' Two nights in a row, the same exact thing. Sure enough we get down there and it is. And that one came even quicker," Yobs said.

So quick that by the time yobs got there, the mom was already delivering.

"One of the nurses in maternity actually asked me, she said, 'Where was he born?' and I said 'Burger King' and she goes, 'Let me see the little whopper.' That's probably going to be the kid's nickname forever," Covert said.