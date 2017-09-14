2 found dead inside Greensboro apartment identified

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Police have identified the two people found dead inside an apartment building in Greensboro early Tuesday morning, according to a press release.

Police went to a home in the 2000 block of Cedar Fork Drive at about 4:05 a.m. in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers found 32-year-old Ricky Phayaxay and 42-year-old Kimberly Woods, of Burlington.

An autopsy confirmed they died from multiple gunshot wounds and the manner was determined to be a homicide.

Matthew McCray lives across the street from where the homicides took place. He says he hasn’t seen anything like this has happened in the area before.

“I'm praying for the family,” McCray said. “I mean we really have to pray. This is getting ridiculous and for me seeing it on the news is enough, but having it this close to me where I lay my head every morning it's really got to be serious. We’ve really got to come together and say ‘let's stop the violence.’”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000.