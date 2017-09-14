10-year-old who offered to cut White House lawn will get his wish

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FALLS CHURCH, Va. -- The 10-year-old Virginia boy who wrote President Donald Trump and offered to mow the White House lawn for free will get his wish on Friday, WTVR reports.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders originally read Frank's letter during a press briefing in early August.

“Even though I’m only 10, I would like to show the nation what young people like me are ready for,” Frank wrote.

Sanders' announced at Wednesday's media briefing that Frank, now 11, will work with the grounds keeping crew to cut the grass at the Rose Garden.

"The president is committing to keeping the American Dream alive for kids, like Frank, and we're all looking forward to having him here," said Sanders.