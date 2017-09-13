79-year-old Winston-Salem homeowner shoots intruder in head

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man has life-threatening injuries after a Winston-Salem homeowner shot him in the head during an attempted home invasion Saturday afternoon, according to a press release.

At about 2:30 p.m., officers went to a home in the 3000 block of Old Vineyard Road. Upon arrival, they found 26-year-old Lourenco Marcus Reed inside the apartment with a gunshot wound to the head.

Following an investigation, officers determined that 79-year-old James Thomas Noah and 77-year-old Barbara Ella Melton were in their apartment when there was a knock on the door.

When Melton opened the door, Reed and an unidentified man forced their way into the residence and began assaulting Noah with a blunt object.

Eventually, Noah was able to draw his handgun from his waistband and shoot Reed in the head, the release says.

The unidentified man fled the apartment in an unknown direction.

Forsyth County District Attorney Jim O’Neil determined that no criminal charges will be sought against Noah.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.