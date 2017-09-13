Watch: Woman in High Point trapped on railroad tracks narrowly escapes before train smashes her car

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- A woman narrowly escaped her car before a train smashed into the car in High Point Tuesday afternoon.

Video obtained by FOX8 shows the woman in her car stopped on the tracks at Pendleton Road and Martin Luther King Drive in High Point.

George Amos told FOX8 that the video was recorded on his father-in-law's dash cam. High Point Police Lt. Curtis Cheeks confirmed the video's authenticity and facts to FOX8. He said the incident happened at 1:40 p.m. Tuesday. Police are searching for the driver of the car, he said.

Chip Evans, Amos' father-in-law, was about to cross the railroad crossing when the stop arm went down and then went back up. As he was about to cross, the other arm went down and a car proceeded and was trapped.

He yelled at the driver, 'Get out of the way!' " Amos said. She grabbed her purse and ran away just before the train hit her car.